Maha: Kin harass woman for refusing to give son for adoption

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:51 IST
Police have registered an FIRagainst a man and five other members of his family forallegedly harassing his wife after she refused to agree foradoption of her five-year-old son by a relative here inMaharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman, aged 26 years, got married in 2015 and gavebirth to a boy the next year.

However, her husband and in-laws, residents ofBhiwandi town in Thane, allegedly harassed her and asked herto give her son to her husband's sister for adoption, theofficial from Nizampura police station said.

When the woman refused to part with her son, herhusband threatened to divorce her, the official said quotingthe complaint filed by the woman on Monday. A case has been registered against her husband andfive other family members under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarilycausing hurt), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of awoman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult withintent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminalintimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

