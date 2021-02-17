Former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi says her team worked to serve larger public interest

Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday night, said that the 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve the larger public interest in the union territory during her tenure. "I thank the government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry as its Lieutenant Governor. I also thank all who worked with me closely. I can say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve the larger public interest," she said in an open letter on Wednesday.

"Whatever was done was a sacred duty, fulfilling my constitutional and moral responsibility. Puducherry has a very bright future. It's now in the hands of the people. Wishing for a prosperous Puducherry," Bedi added. After Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment was made, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (ANI)

