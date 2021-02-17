Left Menu

1 held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:29 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an SHO of the Delhi Police and fleeing with his car at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against three new agriculture laws of the Centre, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot. Being chased by the police, the accused abandoned the vehicle, snatched a two-wheeler from another man and fled.

The security personnel finally overpowered him near the Mukarba Chowk around 8.30 pm and the station house officer (SHO) sustained injuries caused by a sword on his finger and neck while trying to nab him, a senior police officer said.

The SHO was admitted to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

