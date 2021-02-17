Britain supports family of Harry Dunn in U.S. damages case
Britain supports the family of Harry Dunn as it seeks damages against U.S. diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas in the United States, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. Sacoolas was involved in a car crash that killed British teenager Dunn in 2019.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:27 IST
Britain supports the family of Harry Dunn as it seeks damages against U.S. diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas in the United States, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
Sacoolas was involved in a car crash that killed British teenager Dunn in 2019. She left Britain shortly after the accident claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. The U.S. refused to extradite her last year.
"We support the family seeking justice for the loss of Harry," Raab told the BBC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rejection of British National Overseas passports leaves ethnic minority communities stranded in HK
Britain records 1,449 COVID deaths, 16,840 cases
FACTBOX-Captain Tom, British war veteran who found fame at 100 with fundraising walk
Army rescues British national who lost track while skiing in J-K
UK's Captain Tom was a great British hero, says minister