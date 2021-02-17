Japan says to seek support of G7 for hosting Olympics and Paralympics

Japan says to seek support of G7 for hosting Olympics and ParalympicsReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:47 IST
Japan will seek the backing of other Group of Seven nations for it to host the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year, Japan's government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of his intention of seeking support in a call yesterday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a regular press briefing.
Britain is due to host a G7 gathering in June.
