Iran's Khamenei says Tehran wants "action not words" from parties to 2015 deal

Iran wants to see "action not words" from parties to the country's 2015 nuclear deal, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration hopes to revive the accord.

"We have heard many nice words and promises which in practice have been broken and opposite actions have been taken. Words and promises are no good. This time (we want) only action from the other side and we will also act," Khamenei said in a televised speech.

