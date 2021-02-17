Left Menu

Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border flashpoint with India

China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show. The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:14 IST
Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border flashpoint with India
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show.

The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute. Satellite imagery of some areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso from Tuesday supplied by Maxar Technologies show that multiple Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed.

"Similar action is happening from our side also," an Indian officicial in New Delhi, who requested anonymity as they were authorised to speak to media, told Reuters. India's defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in "a phased, coordinated and verified manner" around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of the Ladakh frontier.

Tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April, when India accused Chinese troops of intruding into its side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border. China denied the allegation, saying it was operating in its own area. But the confrontation spiralled in June when 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops were killed during hand-to-hand clashes in Ladakh's Galwan region - the first such casualties along the 3,500 km (2,200 mile) long border in decades.

Despite several subsequent rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China had been unable to settle on an agreement until February, making the ongoing first phase of the withdrawal critical. "What is happening now is that wherever troops, especially north and south of Pangong Tso, were in eyeball-to-eyeball contact, they have taken a step back to reduce tensions and pave way for further de-escalation," the Indian official said.

Videos and images released by the Indian army earlier this week also showed Chinese troops dismantling bunkers and tents, and tanks, soldier and vehicles moving out as part of the disengagement process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbar's complaint against Priya Ramani.

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbars complaint against Priya Ramani....

Time to renew 'unique' India-US partnership that can benefit a fifth of humanity: Amb Sandhu

As the world fights COVID-19 and an economic crisis, it is time to renew a unique partnership between India and America that can directly benefit a fifth of humanity and be a source of durable peace and security for the rule-based world ord...

Labour minister to launch software for 5 surveys

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar will launch software applications for five all India surveys, including on migrant and domestic workers on February 18, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.Gangwar will also release instruction manuals with...

Witness Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja's crackling chemistry in soulful ballad 'Lut Gaye'

The highly-anticipated romantic number Lut Gaye featuring actor Emraan Hashmi and model Yukti Thareja is finally out and it is the pairs undeniable chemistry that makes the music video an absolute treat to watch. The single released by T-Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021