Tamilisai Soundararajan takes additional charge as Puducherry LG

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:27 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan received the warrant of appointment from President Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Pleased to Receive - The Warrant of Appointment to discharge functions of #LieutenantGovernor of Puducherry from The Hon'ble President of India. Handed over by the Resident Commissioner of Puducherry at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad today," tweeted Soundararajan.

After Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Tuesday night by President, Telangana Governor was directed to discharge functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment was made, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (ANI)

