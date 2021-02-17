Left Menu

DMs, ADMs to monitor agencies implementing Juvenile Justice Act in every district: Smriti Irani

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for bringing amendments to the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015 in which it is proposed that DMs, ADMs will monitor the functioning of agencies implementing the JJ Act in every district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:24 IST
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani during a press briefing on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for bringing amendments to the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015 in which it is proposed that DMs, ADMs will monitor the functioning of agencies implementing the JJ Act in every district. Addressing a press conference here, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the proposal to bring amendments in the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act 2015. Now, District Magistrate (DMs) along with the Additional District Magistrate (ADMs) will monitor the functions of the agencies implementing the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act in every district."

Irani said with amendments in place, Child Protection Unit of districts will function under DM. "DMs can independently evaluate the Child Welfare Committee, Specialised Juvenile Police Unit. DMs will check capacity and background of a Child Care Institute, after which they will be recommended for registration," she added.

According to an official release of the Union Cabinet, the amendments include authorising District Magistrate along with Additional District Magistrate to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of cases and enhance accountability. The District Magistrates have been further empowered under the Act to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as garner synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions.

Defining eligibility parameters for the appointment of CWC members, and categorizing previously undefined offences as "serious offence" are some of the other aspects of the proposal. Several difficulties faced in the implementation of various provisions of the Act have also been addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

