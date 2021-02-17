Hungary surgeon general says not time to lift coronavirus restrictions

Hungary surgeon general says not time to lift coronavirus restrictionsReuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:37 IST
Hungary's surgeon general on Wednesday said the time has not yet come to lift restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, adding the central European country was "very far" from herd immunity.
Wastewater samples, which indicate the likely trajectory of coronavirus infections, show the British variant of the virus was spreading in the country, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)