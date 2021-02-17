UK to set out 'cautious and prudent' route out of lockdown on Monday - PM Johnson

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would outline a "cautious and prudent" route out of lockdown on Monday, and until then he urged people not to pay too much attention to speculation.

"We'll be setting out what we can on Monday 22nd about the way ahead and it'll be based firmly on a cautious and prudent approach to coming out of lockdown in such a way as to be irreversible," he told broadcasters.

"People are coming up with theories about what we're going to do and what we're going to say and about rates of infection and so on. I would just advise everybody just wait, we will try to say as much as we can on Monday."

