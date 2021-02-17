UP minister discusses investment opportunities with Canadian high commissioner

Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday discussed investment opportunities in the state with Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel here.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Investment and Export, and NRI Department minister held talks to promote investment in expressways, metro, airport, solar technology, agri science and food processing, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

During the discussion, the high commissioner expressed curiosity about big projects the Canadian Pension Fund can invest in, it said.

Singh explained in detail the 'One District One Product' scheme to the high commissioner.

The 'One District One Product' programme aims to encourage visibility and sale of indigenous and specialised products and crafts of Uttar Pradesh, generating employment at the district level.

The Canadian high commissioner also assured to visit Lucknow soon, the statement said.

