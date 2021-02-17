Gangsters Gajanan Marne, Sharad Mohol granted bail by Pune court

A Pune court has granted bail to accused Gajanan Marne in a case registered with Kothrud police station in the city on a surety of Rs 15,000. In another case, the court has granted bail to Sharad Mohol with a surety amount of Rs 5000. Both accused were arrested in two different cases by Pune city police yesterday.

Gajanan Marne was booked in two different cases by Pune city police and Pimpri Chinchwad police for taking out a vehicle procession from Taloja Jail of New Mumbai to Pune after being released from Jail. A court had acquitted him in a murder case of 2014 and he was released from jail after almost 6 years. His supporters gathered in large numbers outside jail took out a vehicle procession from New Mumbai to Pune, burst crackers and used drones illegally to shoot the whole scene after which the police had booked him in two different cases.

Gajanan Marne and his associates were arrested by Pune city police yesterday and were granted bail by Pune court with surety amount of Rs.15000. However, he and his associates are yet to be arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police in another case registered against them at Talegaon Dabhade police station. In another case, gangster Sharad Mohol was booked by Pune city police for gathering at an event with a large number of supporters with intent to create fear among people despite having COVID protocol in place. He and his associates were arrested yesterday and were produced before Pune court where the court has granted them bail with a surety amount of Rs 5000.

Gajanan Marne and Sharad Mohol both are history sheeters from Pune having multiple cases of serious offences including murder, extortion registered against them. The duo was filmed in a Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern'. The Hindi remake of this film 'Antim' is also being shot at multiple places in which Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma is playing the role of one of the gangsters. (ANI)

