Left Menu

India would like to work more closely with Russia on taking forward co-op in Indo-Pacific: Shringla

The Foreign Secretary, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, said his meetings were fruitful and productive.Shringla also mentioned Indias desire to enhance cooperation with Russia in areas like civil nuclear power, defence, oil and gas and trade.He said the counter-terrorism cooperation is an important area and the two countries are working together in multilateral and bilateral formats.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:07 IST
India would like to work more closely with Russia on taking forward co-op in Indo-Pacific: Shringla

India would like to work more closely with Russia on taking forward the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said no discussion on the relationship between Indian and Russia can be complete without the mention of the Indo-Pacific. ''We would like to work more closely with Russia on taking forward the cooperation in the region, in particular along with our friends from the ASEAN, South East Asia and under organisations like the ASEAN regional forum and the East Asia summit,'' he said.

''From our perspective, it signifies the seamless interface of the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean… We see it as a free, open and inclusive region which embraces all of us in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity in the region,'' he said. Shringla, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first foreign trip this year, said that it was only ''fitting'' that Moscow is his first abroad visit in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foreign Secretary, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, said his meetings were ''fruitful and productive''.

Shringla also mentioned India's desire to enhance cooperation with Russia in areas like civil nuclear power, defence, oil and gas and trade.

He said the counter-terrorism cooperation is an important area and the two countries are working together in multilateral and bilateral formats. ''We strongly believe there can be no justification for any or whatsoever form of terrorism whether it is based on ideological, political, ethnical or any other reason,'' he said.

''We are convinced that unprecedented threat requires cooperation of all global communities without double standard and selectivity. Countries should work together to disrupt cross border terror networks and their financing. We call for early conclusion of international convention on terrorism to combat global terrorism. We should work together to combat terrorism,” he said.

Noting that India and Russia have a long history of working together at international and multilateral organisations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, G-20, he said, ''Our two countries regard establishment of multipolar, global relations as a reflection of inter-state relations in the 21st century.'' ''A multi-polar world and a multi-polar Asia is important for both India and Russia and this is not possible without the involvement of both the countries,'' he said.

He also said that there is a need to reform the UN particularly powerful UN Security Council to make it more representative of contemporary reality.

''It is a time to bring changes in the world body to make it more responsive and address new challenges we are facing,'' he said.

''Traditional threats which the UN had seen like inter-state wars are today overtaken by new challenges, new threats and security concerns which we didn't have before. We are now talking about epidemics and pandemics, natural disasters, intra-state conflicts, humanitarian crisis, human rights crisis of all nature which were not there a few decades ago,'' he said. Shringla said India and Russia are cooperating closely with war-torn Afghanistan, which is currently going through a very critical phase.

''We are cooperating to make this area as stable as possible. We have provided USD 3 billion as project assistance in Afghanistan in areas like health, education and roads. Bringing peace in Afghanistan is important for bringing stability in the region and for global security. India and Russia are working together to ensure peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

''We are seeing an increasing level of violence which is not conducive for peaceful talks. We have advocated immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as talks and violence cannot go hand in hand,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately till April 30, considering the rising daytime temperatures.Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid in...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021