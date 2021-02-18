Bus tragedy: Rewards announced for trio who saved lives

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced rewards ofRs 5 lakh each for three persons including a young woman whosaved lives after a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district.

Chouhan, on visit to the district a day after theaccident which claimed 51 lives, announced rewards forlocal residents Shivrani, Lavkush Lunia and an official namedSatyendra Sharma for rescuing at least six persons after thebus fell in the water.

The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Patnavillage, 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters.

