Left Menu

NY judge: No proof U.S. prosecutors knowingly hid evidence in Iran sanctions case, despite misconduct

A U.S. judge found no proof that federal prosecutors in Manhattan knowingly withheld key evidence from lawyers for a banker charged with Iran sanctions violations, even as she excoriated the government for mishandling the case. In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan urged the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate any prosecutorial misconduct in the case against the banker, Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:22 IST
NY judge: No proof U.S. prosecutors knowingly hid evidence in Iran sanctions case, despite misconduct

A U.S. judge found no proof that federal prosecutors in Manhattan knowingly withheld key evidence from lawyers for a banker charged with Iran sanctions violations, even as she excoriated the government for mishandling the case.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan urged the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate any prosecutorial misconduct in the case against the banker, Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad. Sadr had been convicted last March after prosecutors accused him of funneling $115 million through the U.S. banking system to Iran in connection with a Venezuelan construction project.

The case unraveled and the charges were dropped after prosecutors revealed their inadequate disclosures to the defense, including when a prosecutor suggested that the government "bury" a key exculpatory document. Nathan ordered prosecutors last September to explain in detail what happened, and said on Wednesday she still believed their failures represented "grave derelictions of prosecutorial responsibility."

But she said "the court does not conclude that any of the prosecutors knowingly withheld exculpatory information or intentionally misrepresented facts to the court. "In light of this, and given the systemic nature of the errors and misconduct that occurred in this case, the court will not engage in further fact-finding," Nathan added.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment. Sadr's case was dismissed after Strauss' predecessor Geoffrey Berman said continuing "would not be in the interests of justice."

Nathan also ordered the release of substantially all declarations from prosecutors and related filings in the case, saying the pubic interest in seeing the materials outweighed any privacy interests. The case was an unusual rebuke for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, which has long been known for its independence, the quality of its lawyers, and its high-profile cases involving Wall Street, corruption and terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pirlo rues Juve handing Porto goal on silver platter

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo was left frustrated that his side gifted Porto an early lead as the Italian champions fell to a 2-1 defeat in their Champions League last-16 first-leg match on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi put the Portuguese side in f...

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

Utility crews raced Thursday to restore power to nearly 3.4 million customers around the US who were still without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm, and another blast of ice and snow threatened to sow more chaos...

South Carolina House passes bill banning most abortions

The South Carolina House on Thursday overwhelmingly passed a bill banning nearly all abortions, following the lead of other states with similar measures that would go into effect if the US Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.The bill...

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands -USGS

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake had a depth of 12.6 kilometers 7.8 miles, the USGS said httpson.doi.gov3kaCLSN.A strong earthquake struck southeast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021