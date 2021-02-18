Brother of village head strangulated in UP's Pratapgarh

The brother of a village head was strangulated in Bichhur village in Fatanpur area in Pratapgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Virendra Yadav alias Rahul (24) was found outside the village on Thursday morning, Assistant Superintendent of Police Surendra Dwivedi said. said.

Prima Facie it appeared that he was strangulated, he said.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

The victim's brother Jitendra Yadav is the head of Bichhur village.

In a separate incident, a woman was hacked to death by her husband in Gangoli village in Faizganj Behta area in Budaun district, police said.

Usha (45) was allegedly killed by her husband Hardev, who is mentally unstable, following a dispute, Assistant Superintendent of Police (rural), Siddharth Verma said.

The police have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem examination, Verma said.

