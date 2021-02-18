Left Menu

German police raid criminal Arab, Chechen clans in Berlin, Brandenburg

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:39 IST
German police raid criminal Arab, Chechen clans in Berlin, Brandenburg
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxhere

Several hundred police and special forces officers raided more than 20 locations in Berlin and Brandenburg on Thursday as part of an investigation into organised crime, arms and drug trafficking and extortion, police said. The raid is the result of an investigation by the Federal Criminal Police Department and tax investigation authorities in Berlin and Brandenburg following a clash between Arab and Chechen groups last November, police said.

Two people have been detained, Spiegel magazine reported. The focus of the investigation is a member of the Remmo clan, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

