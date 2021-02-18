Hong Kong tycoon Lai denied bail in national security case

Hong Kong tycoon Lai denied bail in national security caseReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:37 IST
Hong Kong's High Court denied bail on Thursday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the Chinese-ruled city's national security law.
The Court of Final Appeal, the city's top court, ruled last week that a lower court's decision last year to grant him bail applied "an erroneous line of reasoning" but allowed Lai's team to make a fresh application for bail to the High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
