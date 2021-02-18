Left Menu

Hong Kong tycoon Lai denied bail in national security case

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:37 IST
Hong Kong tycoon Lai denied bail in national security case
Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Hong Kong's High Court denied bail on Thursday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be charged under the Chinese-ruled city's national security law.

The Court of Final Appeal, the city's top court, ruled last week that a lower court's decision last year to grant him bail applied "an erroneous line of reasoning" but allowed Lai's team to make a fresh application for bail to the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore at IPL players auction....

Hungary mulls restriction waivers linked to COVID-19 vaccine certificates

Hungary has raised the prospect that citizens who have already had the coronavirus or been vaccinated against it could receive waivers from certain restrictions.The waivers, outlined in a nationwide survey launched late on Wednesday, would ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks claw higher as hot oil fuels inflation gyrations

World stocks were battling to avoid a second day of declines on Thursday as hints of rising inflation led by a one-year high in oil prices and the strongest copper prices in nearly a decade kept traders in check after a boisterous run-up. E...

Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances

Dauda Adekanbi drives one of the hundreds of yellow minibusses that weave through Lagos, Nigerias thrumming commercial capital.Customers line up despite the coronavirus pandemic. But he has a different problem rising petrol prices. Fuel is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021