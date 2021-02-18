Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being informer

Naxals have killed avillager in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on suspicionof being a police informer, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night inKhursipar Khurd village which falls under Bortalav policestation's jurisdiction, they said.

Around 10 armed Naxals, clad in uniform, stormed intothe house of Munna Verma, who was in his late 30s, and tookhim to nearby forest, Rajnandgaon's Additional Superintendentof Police Jaiprakash Barhai said.

They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons beforeshooting him dead, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot onThursday morning and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

Maoists' leaflets and pamphlets were recovered fromthe spot in which the rebels claimed Verma was acting as apolice informer, Barhai said.

The official, however, denied the victim's associationwith police.

With this incident, five villagers have so far beenkilled by ultras in the last two months at separate places inRajnandgaon district after being accused of working as policeinformers, the police said.

