Left Menu

EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines

The European Union's executive on Thursday gave Hungary two months to change a contentious law requiring civil organizations to disclose foreign donors, or face fines. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) last year ruled that the 2017 law "introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions" in breach of fundamental rights, including personal data protection and freedom of association. "Civil society organizations are an indispensable part of our democracies.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:47 IST
EU gives Hungary two months to change NGO law, or face fines
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The European Union's executive on Thursday gave Hungary two months to change a contentious law requiring civil organizations to disclose foreign donors, or face fines. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) last year ruled that the 2017 law "introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions" in breach of fundamental rights, including personal data protection and freedom of association.

"Civil society organizations are an indispensable part of our democracies. We must support them, not fight them," Vera Jourova, a deputy head of the European Commission, said on Thursday. As reported by Reuters in advance, the Commission on Thursday sent a letter of formal notice to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government giving it two months to implement the CJEU ruling.

That is part of an infringement procedure through which the Commission takes on EU countries violating the bloc's laws. Should Budapest fail to react, the Commission might ask the CJEU to impose financial fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers urge delaying Pfizer vaccine's second dose as first highly effective

The second dose of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed in order to cover all priority groups as the first one is highly protective, two Canada-based researchers said in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine.The...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund, Schalke feel the heat ahead of Ruhr valley derby

When Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday, a lot more is at stake than merely the prestige of winning the most fiercely contested fixture in German football. Schalke are in last place in the Bundesliga, str...

EU puts WTO at centre of greener trade reform push

The European Union put reform of the World Trade Organization at the heart of its trade strategy for the next decade on Thursday, saying global rules on commerce must be greener, take more account of state subsidies and be enforced. The 27-...

WRAPUP 6-Protesters out again in Myanmar, police use water cannon in capital

Protesters demonstrated across Myanmar again on Thursday to denounce the Feb. 1 military coup and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and police forcefully dispersed crowds, using water cannon in the capital and catapults in a northe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021