Left Menu

Dutch prosecutors drop case of father of isolated family

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:19 IST
Dutch prosecutors drop case of father of isolated family
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Prosecutors asked a Dutch court Thursday to drop the case against a 68-year-old father who is accused of isolating and abusing his own children, who were kept secluded from the outside world for years in a remote farmhouse.

The case drew global attention in 2019 when police discovered the father with six of his children in a hidden room in the farmhouse in the eastern Netherlands after one son raised the alarm.

At a preliminary hearing in January last year, prosecutors portrayed the father as a deeply religious man who saw his family as "chosen by God" and did everything in his power — including physical beatings and other punishments — to keep them from succumbing to what he considered malign outside influences.

Prosecutors now say the man, identified only as Gerrit Jan van D. under Dutch privacy rules, has been largely incapacitated by a 2016 stroke. Continuing the case would violate his right to a fair trial as he is unable to defend himself, prosecutors said.

While asking judges to halt the case, prosecutors said their efforts and those of police had served a useful purpose in liberating the family.

"We got the younger children out of what was then an unsafe, bizarre situation. And over the course of the investigation, we gave them something they didn't have before: an actual existence in our society through their registration in the personal register, but more importantly: freedom of choice." The six children who were kept on the farm are now all young adults. Three older siblings had earlier left the family's isolated life. Their mother died in 2004.

Prosecutors acknowledged their decision would be hard for the children who escaped the isolation and told investigators "about terrible things they endured.'' Prosecutors said while the case against the father is over, all the children are now free to choose their own futures, even if that means returning to isolation with their ailing father.

"In the past 18 months, the children have got to know our society, have been able to participate in it and have received spiritual and medical care,'' they said. ''If, now that they have been able to taste the alternative, they nevertheless choose to want to live in seclusion with their father again, to exercise their faith ... that is their choice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday said the state has the potential to emerge asa global hub in steel, aluminium and other mining industries.Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron oremines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjha...

EU warns Poland to respect top court's ruling on ancient forest

The European Commission called on Poland on Thursday to comply fully with a 2018 ruling from the European Unions highest court that restricts logging in the primeval forest of Bialowieza, warning of financial fines if Warsaw does not comply...

Road and infrastructure works worth Rs 1Lakh Cr being undertaken in Assam: Gadkari

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two major bridge projects across River Brahmaputra today. This fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya.Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister fo...

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.Australias govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021