Left Menu

Uganda military sentences soldiers up to three months in jail over journalist assault

The Ugandan military on Thursday sentenced seven soldiers to up 90 days in jail after they were convicted of assaulting journalists who were covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala. Punishment of security personnel for abuse against journalists is rare and attacks on reporters have escalated in recent months amid a crackdown on supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:09 IST
Uganda military sentences soldiers up to three months in jail over journalist assault

The Ugandan military on Thursday sentenced seven soldiers to up 90 days in jail after they were convicted of assaulting journalists who were covering an event outside a U.N. office in the capital Kampala.

Punishment of security personnel for abuse against journalists is rare and attacks on reporters have escalated in recent months amid a crackdown on supporters of opposition leader Bobi Wine. On Wednesday, soldiers descended on a group of journalists outside the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights office, beating and injuring at least 20 of them.

NTV Uganda television showed the journalists running for safety and screaming as the security personnel struck them with batons. Four of those assaulted sustained serious injuries including to the head. The journalists were covering Wine, a pop star and lawmaker, as he delivered a petition to the office asking the United Nations to investigate human rights violations on the country including torture, abductions, illegal detentions and others.

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) said in a statement that a military disciplinary committee had tried the seven soldiers, who included a captain, convicted and given them varying sentences ranging from a severe reprimand to 90 days in jail. Military chief, General David Muhoozi, had apologised for the incident and vowed to punish the culprits.

"Such actions are regrettable and the UPDF as a professional institution doesn't condone such acts," Muhoozi said in a statement. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has earned the wrath of President Yoweri Museveni after galvanising a large following among the country's youth and emerging as formidable political opponent.

He lost to Museveni in last month's election and rejected the result, saying there was widespread rigging that included pre-ticking of ballots, falsifying results on tally sheets, intimidating his agents and other irregularities. He has challenged the results in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers on agri laws

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is stillwilling to talk to the farmers protesting against the threefarm laws.Addressing a press conference here, he said PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has said in Parl...

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: global uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced a worldwide backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook w...

Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said there was no retaliation over Texas governors order to ban out-of-state natural gas supplies amid biting power shortages, saying there was an emergency in Texas.Lopez Obrador sa...

Iran is playing with fire, Germany warns

Irans latest moves jeopardize a return of the United States to the nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Thursday. The more pressure is applied, the more difficult it gets to find a political solution, Maas said.Talks a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021