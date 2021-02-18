Three held for cyber fraud in UP's Shahjahanpur

Three held for cyber fraud in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:14 IST
Police here on Thursday arrested three people for allegedly duping a man of Rs 77,000 in a cyber fraud, an official said.
''Shah Faiz, Yash Kumar of Delhi and Shubham Kumar of Meerut have been arrested for withdrawing Rs 77,000 from the account of one Javed, a resident of Sadar Bazar, on February 13 by procuring an OTP from him while he was registering for a job site,'' Circle Officer Praveen Singh said.
Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain their modus operandi and links.
