Left Menu

Russia expels Estonian diplomat citing tit-for-tat response- RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:35 IST
Russia expels Estonian diplomat citing tit-for-tat response- RIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia said on Thursday it was expelling an Estonian diplomat as retaliation after Tallinn declared one of Russia's diplomats persona non grata, the RIA news agency reported.

The Russian foreign ministry said it had called in the Estonian ambassador to formally protest over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: global uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced a worldwide backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook w...

Students protest demanding reopening of DU campus, resumption of offline classes

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Thursday held a protest march calling for the reopening of the Delhi University and resumption of offline classes.The protesting students also demanded for the right to choose betwee...

Ambuja Cements Q4 profit up 34 pc at Rs 968 cr

Ambuja Cements, a part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported an increase of 34.06 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 968.24 crore for December quarter 2020, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows January-Decem...

Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers on agri laws

Union Agriculture MinisterNarendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is stillwilling to talk to the farmers protesting against the threefarm laws.Addressing a press conference here, he said PrimeMinister Narendra Modi has said in Parl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021