Russia expels Estonian diplomat citing tit-for-tat response- RIA

Russia expels Estonian diplomat citing tit-for-tat response- RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:35 IST
Russia said on Thursday it was expelling an Estonian diplomat as retaliation after Tallinn declared one of Russia's diplomats persona non grata, the RIA news agency reported.
The Russian foreign ministry said it had called in the Estonian ambassador to formally protest over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat.
