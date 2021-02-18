Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:09 IST
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius beginning Saturday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will on Saturday embark on a four-day visit to the Maldives and Mauritius, the two strategically key maritime neighbours of India in the Indian Ocean region.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar will visit the Maldives from February 20 to 21 and he will be in Mauritius on February 22 and 23.

''The External Affairs Minister's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties,'' the MEA said.

In the Maldives, Jaishankar will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and have substantive discussions with the ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, economic development and planning and infrastructure, the MEA said in a statement.

The external affairs minister (EAM) will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders. ''During this visit, EAM will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing COVID situation, including India's continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-Covid economic recovery,'' the MEA said.

In Mauritius, Jaishankar will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

He will also meet the minister of foreign affairs, regional integration and international trade and minister for land transport and light rail.

''The EAM will review all aspects of our bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius,'' the MEA said.

It said both Maldives and Mauritius are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Departments report s...

Vardhan lays foundation of platform for evaluation studies of potential drug, vaccine candidates

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday laid the foundation for an Animal Challenge Study platform at the Department of Biotechnology Institute of Life Sciences ILS for undertaking evaluation studies of potential drug and...

Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: global uproar as news pages go dark

Facebook faced a worldwide backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook w...

Students protest demanding reopening of DU campus, resumption of offline classes

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Thursday held a protest march calling for the reopening of the Delhi University and resumption of offline classes.The protesting students also demanded for the right to choose betwee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021