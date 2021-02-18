EU condemns jailing of reporters in Belarus for filming protests

EU condemns jailing of reporters in Belarus for filming protestsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:30 IST
The European Union condemned on Thursday a Belarusian court decision to jail two reporters from Poland-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests against President Alexander Lukashenko.
"Shameful crackdown on media continues; EU strongly condemns and calls for reversal of sentencing of Belsat TV Katsiaryna Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova for just doing their jobs," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Twitter.
"We call on Belarus authorities to respect fundamental freedoms and stop targeting journalists."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart
Dragon Prince Season 4 can get info at SDCC, NYCC; new updates for fans over Twitter
INSIGHT-As Poland's Church embraces politics, Catholics depart
India warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts -source
Farmers protest: Govt threatens penal action against Twitter for not complying with directives