Left Menu

Liquor smuggling module busted in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:20 IST
Liquor smuggling module busted in Punjab

The Punjab Excise department on Thursday claimed to have busted a liquor smuggling module with the arrest of two people and seizure of alcohol brought from Haryana.

The department said it had learnt about two contractors from Haryana and two men from Nabha and Ludhiana who along with others allegedly smuggled in liquor from the neighbouring state and sold it in areas around Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts in Punjab.

Acting on a tip off, a team of the department intercepted a truck near Mehmudpur Jattan village in Shambhu and found 3,720 bottles of liquor (meant to be sold in Haryana only) inside a concealed cabin in the vehicle, an official spokesperson said.

The liquor bottles were seized and two people arrested on the spot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-UK and Canada impose sanctions on Myanmar generals after coup

Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Myanmars ruling generals on Thursday for toppling the civilian-led government while Japan said it had agreed with the United States, India and Australia that democracy must be restored there quickly. ...

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means. The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as...

American, JetBlue launch first phase of partnership even as investigations continue

American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday they are launching the first phase of their partnership with codeshares on nearly 80 routes from New York and Boston. The joint announcement came even as the U.S. Departm...

U'khand: Vehicle owners protest as toll plaza becomes operational

The Lachchiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway became operational on Thursday amid a protest by vehicle owners demanding exemption from toll fee.Backed by the Congress and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, around 250 taxi drivers pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021