Militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Militant arrested in J-K's PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:49 IST
Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.
They identified the arrested militant as Wilayat Khan, a resident of Wampora area of the district.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wampora after receiving information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.
During the operation, the militant was arrested by the forces. A pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession, they said.
