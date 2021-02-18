Left Menu

Militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:49 IST
Militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.

They identified the arrested militant as Wilayat Khan, a resident of Wampora area of the district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wampora after receiving information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

During the operation, the militant was arrested by the forces. A pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Kanye West 'anxious and sad' after divorce from Kim Kardashian

As rumours of divorce have been bubbling up over the last several weeks, hip-hop star Kanye West is reportedly not doing well after the split from his wife and KUWTK reality star Kim Kardashian. According to People, the two stars have been ...

Rates of petrol, diesel cheaper in Chhattisgarh than in other states

While there are protests in most parts of the country against the steep hike in fuel prices, in Chhattisgarh the rates of petrol and diesel are cheaper by Rs 12 and Rs 4 compared to its neighbouring states. The cheaper rates are due to Chie...

Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bomm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021