COVID-19: Punjab extends last date to administer first dose vaccination for healthcare workers

The Punjab Government has extended the last date to administer first dose vaccination for healthcare workers from February 19-to February 25.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Government has extended the last date to administer first dose vaccination for healthcare workers from February 19-to February 25. The deadline for 1st dose vaccination of frontline workers has also extended to March 6 according to a press statement from Information & Public Relations Department, Punjab.

Giving details in press communique, the state's Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that in light of the recent resurgence of COVID cases in other States and the discovery of new virus strains, it is crucial that a maximum number of Healthcare workers be vaccinated as they are performing their duties at the front line to deal any outbreak. He said that the Punjab Government has also prepared the road map to manage an incidence of the resurgence of cases in Punjab as well. He said that no death or any serious adverse effect has occurred in Punjab attributed to vaccine administration so far.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus in education institutes, the Health Minister divulged that instructions have been issued to all Civil Surgeons to ensure the COVID tests of the staff and teachers in schools and higher education institutions regularly. In case, any teacher or student found positive, contact tracing to be stepped up to contain the spread without any delay. Sidhu said that School Education Department has assigned one teacher per school as a COVID monitor to enforce COVID precautions. He said that its duty of District & Block Task Forces to conduct the surprise checking of all educational institutes so as to ensure strict compliance of guidelines issued by Health Department.

He said that the education department was directed to conduct campaigns and sessions in government and private schools to spread awareness on the proper use of masks and enforcement of COVID precautions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

