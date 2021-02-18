Attack on Bengal minister conspiracy says Mamata; oppn, guv demand NIA probe

The bomb attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain snowballed into a political controversywith Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that it was apreplanned conspiracy as certain people were ''pressuring'' himto switch over to another party, while opposition partiesdemanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the issue.

Joining the chorus, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar toocalled for an NIA investigation into the blast as a ''veryexpert investigation'' is required into the incident.

Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was waitingat a platform of Nimtita railway station in Murshidabaddistrict to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm onWednesday when he was attacked. The TMC MLA of Jangipore waslater brought to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident occurred ahead of the assembly electiondue in April-May.

The chief minister, who went to the hospital toinquire about his condition, slammed the railways for itsalleged ''lacklustre'' way of functioning.

''It was a preplanned attack on minister Jakir Hossain.

Some people have claimed the blast was remote controlled. Itis a conspiracy. Some people (party) were pressuring JakirHossian to join them for the last few months. I don't want todisclose anything more as the investigation is on,'' Banerjeetold reporters.

The attackers apparently knew about Hossain's movementand must have been tailing him, she said adding that a totalof 26 people were injured in the bomb blast.

The state government has handed over the probe in thecase to the CID.

Banerjee said that state STF and Counter InsurgencyForce (CIF) will assist the CID in the investigation.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and Rs onelakh for people who received minor injuries.

''How can the railways deny their responsibility forsecurity lapses when the attack happened at a railway station?There were no security personnel at the station at the time ofthe attack. There was no light, it was completely dark. Whatwas the railway police doing?'' she asked.

The railways should cooperate in the investigation,she said.

''A railway station is a railway property. The railwaypolice is in charge of its security. It is not under ourjurisdiction,'' she said.

Banerjee denied the opposition claim of worsening lawand order situation, saying that the incident took placeinside a railway station, premises that belong to the Centre.

Later in the evening, the Eastern Railways issued astatement saying it has offered to assist the state governmentin all investigation works into ''this unfortunate incident''.

''Indian Railways condemns the incident. Relief &rescue measures were immediately initiated by Railways,'' thestatement said adding that GRP also registered an attempt tomurder case, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Congress leadership slammedBanerjee for allegedly trying to divert public attention fromthe failures of the state government and demanded NIA probeinto the incident.

''Only an NIA probe can bring out the truth. The TMCgovernment would try to hush up the matter,'' state Congresspresident Adhir Chowdhury claimed.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the incident proveslaw and order has completely broken down in the state.

''The incident proves that law and order have ceased toexist. Does the railway run the state? Such theories won'thelp. She has failed both as state home minister and the chiefminister,'' Chatterjee said.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister NarottamMishra, who came to West Bengal to attend a party programme,demanded Presidents Rule in the state saying that even aminister is not safe under the TMC government.

Condemning the incident, Governor Dhankar, said that a''very expert investigation'' is required into the incident.

''I am sure the possibility of an investigation byNational Investigating Agency (NIA) that has the requisiteexpertise to go into the matter will be involved by process oflaw,'' Dhankhar told reporters here.

The governor also visited the hospital in the eveningto enquire about the condition of Hossain.

Meanwhile, the state government removed MurshidabadDistrict Magistrate Jagdish Prasad Meena following the bombattack and appointed Sharad Kumar Dwivedi in his place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)