U.S. and Europe allies stress Iran must not get nuclear weapons, UK says

U.S. and Europe allies stress Iran must not get nuclear weapons, UK saysReuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:22 IST
The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the United States expressed their "shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime" for Iran when they met on Thursday, Britain said.
"Regarding Iran, the E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon," the foreign ministry said.
The ministers also "expressed their shared concerns over Iran’s recent actions to produce both uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal," it said in a statement. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)
