Reddit says all systems operational following tech glitch

Reddit said on Thursday all of its systems were operational after it fixed a technical glitch that was causing a high rate of errors on the social media platform. Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform earlier in the day.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:41 IST
Reddit said on Thursday all of its systems were operational after it fixed a technical glitch that was causing a high rate of errors on the social media platform.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 2,400 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform earlier in the day. The outage may be have affected a larger number of users. Reddit has come under the spotlight in recent months after amateur investors on its forums such as WallStreetBets acted in concert to bid up stocks that some U.S. funds had bet against, including that of U.S. videogame retail chain GameStop.

Earlier in the day, chief executives of Reddit and Robinhood, along with Wall Street hedge fund managers and a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty faced a grilling by U.S. lawmakers about the Reddit rally in GameStop's shares.

