Technological innovations, digitisation became mainstay of judicial proceedings in lockdown:Law secy

He was addressing the meet on behalf of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official statement said.Mendiratta told the meet that the district and high courts in India heard 76.38 lakh cases and the Supreme Court heard nearly 52,353 cases till January 31 this year through video conferencing only.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:46 IST
Technological innovations, digitisation became mainstay of judicial proceedings in lockdown:Law secy

Union Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta on Thursday said digitisation and technological innovations became the mainstay of judicial proceedings in India during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Representing India in Commonwealth High Level Law Ministers Meeting on the legal aspects of COVID-19, he said that in April last year, the Supreme Court gave legal sanctity and validity to court hearings held through video conferencing, which came as a big boost for timely disposal of litigations. He was addressing the meet on behalf of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official statement said.

Mendiratta told the meet that the district and high courts in India heard 76.38 lakh cases and the Supreme Court heard nearly 52,353 cases till January 31 this year through video conferencing only. He emphasised that ideas exchanged in the Commonwealth Forum will be enriching and result in maximisation of benefits for the people across the world and a collaborative approach will enable the countries to restore and rejuvenate the legal ecosystem.

