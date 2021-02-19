Left Menu

U.S. hits dozens of Belarusians with visa restrictions for undermining democracy

The United States on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on 43 Belarusians, including high-ranking justice officials and other government personnel, accusing them of undermining democracy in Belarus. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States remains alarmed by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko's continued violent crackdown on protesters, activists, and journalists.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:28 IST
U.S. hits dozens of Belarusians with visa restrictions for undermining democracy

The United States on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on 43 Belarusians, including high-ranking justice officials and other government personnel, accusing them of undermining democracy in Belarus.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States remains alarmed by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko's continued violent crackdown on protesters, activists, and journalists. "The United States continues to support international efforts to independently investigate electoral irregularities in Belarus, the human rights abuses surrounding the election, and the crackdown that has followed," Blinken said.

"We stand with the brave people of Belarus and support their right to free and fair elections," he added. Thursday's move is the latest in a series of punitive actions by the United States targeting those it accuses of being responsible for undermining Belarusian democracy.

The action targets law enforcement leaders and personnel the State Department accused of detaining and abusing peaceful demonstrators, as well as judges and prosecutors allegedly involved in sentencing protesters and journalists to prison, among others. The State Department did not name those designated. The action makes them generally ineligible for entry into the United States.

More than 33,000 people have been detained in a violent crackdown on protests against Lukashenko's rule following a contested election last August that his opponents say was rigged to extend his rule. He has been in office since 1994. The crackdown prompted Western countries to impose new sanctions on Minsk. Lukashenko has refused to step down, buttressed by support from Moscow, which sees Belarus as a buffer state against the European Union and NATO.

In December, Washington expanded sanctions on Belarus, targeting four entities and 40 individuals over their roles in a disputed presidential election and the government’s subsequent crackdown on protesters, blacklisting Belarus' central election commission, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Teed off: As COVID fuels S. Africa's housing crisis, golf courses feel the heat

Lockdown evictions stir debate about nations golf courses Activists say land should be used for affordable housing Golfers, govt say not all courses right for homebuilding By Kim HarrisbergJOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation -...

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021