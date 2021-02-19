DRI seizes 1,058 kg ganja worth Rs 1.58 crore in Bihar

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence (DRI) has seized 1,058 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.58crore and arrested two persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpurdistrict, a DRI official said.

Acting on specific information, a DRI team intercepteda truck on Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga national highway near Maithitoll plaza in Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, the officialsaid.

The seized contraband item 1,058 kg of ganja isestimated to be worth around Rs 1.58 crore in the open market,he said, adding that the consignment was loaded in Udaypur(Tripura) and was supposed to reach its destination Hajipur,the district headquarters town of Vaishali.

Two persons, both drivers, have been arrested underthe relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances Act, 1985 (NDPS), he said, adding that the truckhas also been seized and further investigation is on.

