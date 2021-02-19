Left Menu

DRI seizes 1,058 kg ganja worth Rs 1.58 crore in Bihar

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 19-02-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:31 IST
DRI seizes 1,058 kg ganja worth Rs 1.58 crore in Bihar

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence (DRI) has seized 1,058 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.58crore and arrested two persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpurdistrict, a DRI official said.

Acting on specific information, a DRI team intercepteda truck on Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga national highway near Maithitoll plaza in Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, the officialsaid.

The seized contraband item 1,058 kg of ganja isestimated to be worth around Rs 1.58 crore in the open market,he said, adding that the consignment was loaded in Udaypur(Tripura) and was supposed to reach its destination Hajipur,the district headquarters town of Vaishali.

Two persons, both drivers, have been arrested underthe relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances Act, 1985 (NDPS), he said, adding that the truckhas also been seized and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazons upcoming comedy series Harlem.The show, created by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as A Different World and Th...

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as policy tightening fears weigh

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, as investors fret over liquidity conditions following a report that the China central bank was focusing more on money market interest rates than the size of its operations. The CSI300 index was ...

Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary

Court says Malaysiakini responsible for all content on site Court says 500,000 rgt fine reflects the gravity of the offense Ruling widely seen as a test of countrys media freedom Malaysiakini editor says to have chilling effect on discus...

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021