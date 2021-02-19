Maha CM visits Shivneri on Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Friday visited the Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsilof Pune district to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajon his birth anniversary.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on Shivneri fort in 1630.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the districtadministration had urged people not to gather at Shivneri tocelebrate the Maratha warrior king's birth anniversary.

Thackeray visited the fort in the morning and paidfloral tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and his mother Jijabai.

The chief minister also attended several programmes,including the 'cradle ceremony', at the fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also presentthere on the occasion.

