Police personnel deployed ahead of last rites of Unnao victims

Security has been deployed at the site where the last rites of two girls who were found dead in Unnao's Asoha will be held on Friday.

Updated: 19-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:53 IST
UP Police and local administration at last rites site on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Security has been deployed at the site where the last rites of two girls who were found dead in Unnao's Asoha will be held on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, along with local administration officials, have been deployed at the site.

Three minor girls were found lying unconscious by villagers in a field in Asoha on Wednesday. The two were declared brought dead at the hospital, while the third girl is in a critical condition and being treated at a hospital in Kanpur. Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls who were found dead.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. He had directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the victim at government cost, according to a release by the chief minister's office. (ANI)

