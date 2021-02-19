Germany plans task force for vaccine production - health minister

Germany plans task force for vaccine production - health ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:39 IST
The German government wants to set up a special task force to boost investment in vaccine production and build up reserve capacity for the next pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.
Spahn also confirmed an earlier report from Spiegel magazine that Christoph Krupp, the former head of the Federal Real Estate Agency, will lead the task force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Christoph
- Spiegel
- Jens Spahn
ALSO READ
Turned down 800 times: foreign graduate's German dream shattered as COVID hits jobs
German companies expect coronavirus restrictions until mid-Sept
German government prepares more economic help in pandemic
European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains
UPDATE 1-European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains