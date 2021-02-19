Germany plans task force for vaccine production - health minister

The German government wants to set up a special task force to boost investment in vaccine production and build up reserve capacity for the next pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Spahn also confirmed an earlier report from Spiegel magazine that Christoph Krupp, the former head of the Federal Real Estate Agency, will lead the task force.

