Maha: Man injured in acid attack in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:30 IST
A 27-year-old man was criticallyinjured when two persons threw acid on him in Virar town ofMaharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

Ritesh Kadam, a gym owner, was returning home fromwork when two persons threw acid on him and fled the scene onWednesday, an official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he isundergoing treatment for his injuries, the official said.

According to the police, one of the accused suspectedthat Kadam was having an affair with his wife, who used toworkout at the latter's gym.

An offence under section 326 (voluntarily causinggrievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPCagainst the two accused who have been identified but notarrested as yet, the official added.

