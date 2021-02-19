HELINA anti-tank missiles launched from ALH Dhruv helicopter

Four HELINA anti-tank missiles were launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter in the Rajasthan sector on Friday said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials. The HELINA anti-tank missiles were test-fired during the joint user trials by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to DRDO, the four missions were carried out for evaluating the missile capabilities in a minimum and maximum range of 7 kilometers. The final mission was carried out with a warhead missile against a derelict tank. All the mission objectives were met.

The Missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank Weapons in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)