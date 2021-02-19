Punjab assembly session from Mar 1

The budget session of the Punjab assembly will be convened from March 1.

The decision to hold the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 to 10 was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

The state budget for fiscal 2021-22 is proposed to be tabled on March 8, said an official spokesperson.

Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2018-19 (civil, commercial) and financial accounts of the government of Punjab for the year 2019-20, the spokesperson added.

The appropriation accounts for the year 2019-20 too will be tabled during the budget session, he added.

Supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House, said the spokesperson.

