Left Menu

16 Army personnel of South Western Command given gallantry awards

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:04 IST
16 Army personnel of South Western Command given gallantry awards

Sixteen Army personnel of the South Western Command were on Friday conferred gallantry awards for their acts of bravery and exceptional devotion to duty.

The awardees included six officers, one junior commissioned officers and nine soldiers, said defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma.

One of the personnel was conferred the award posthumously, he added.

The awards were conferred by South Western Army commander Lieutenant General Alok Kler, said the spokesperson.

Lt Gen Kler gave ten Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Sena Medals (Distinguished) and four Vishisht Seva Medals to the Army personnel in an Investiture Ceremony held in Alwar.

The Army commander also conferred citations to 23 Units of the South Western Command for their exemplary performance, said Lt Col Sharma.

The ceremony is conducted once a year to confer various awards for personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander congratulated those who were decorated with bravery and distinguished service and urged all ranks, ex-servicemen as well as civilians to rededicate themselves in service of the nation. He later interacted with the award winners and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Survey says new infections across UK falling

A closely monitored survey has found that new coronavirus infections across the UK have fallen sharply, just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap as to how lockdown restrictions in England can be eased in the weeks an...

ISL 7: Make or break for Jamshedpur with Mumbai eager to climb back on top

Jamshedpurs chances of qualifying for the Indian Super League playoffs are hanging by a thread. They have to win the remaining two matches and hope for a miracle that the other four teams aiming to break into the top four drop points. Thats...

Oppn walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the brokers who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkou...

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.New damage could further complica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021