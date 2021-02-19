K Sailendra takes over as ED (regional services), IndianOil Southern region

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI): IndianOil Corporation on Fridaysaid K Sailendra has taken over as the new executive director(regional services) for the Southern Region.

He would represent Tamil Nadu, Puducherry,Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep,a release said.

Sailendra would be incharge of key function areasincluding human resources, finance, LPG and fuel logistics,contracts, safety and security, aviation and quality control.

He would also function as the regional levelcoordinator for oil and gas industry in the five States.

Prior to taking up the new role, he was headingthe LPG group of IndiaOil in Karnataka.PTI VIJ BNBN BN

