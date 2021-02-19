Left Menu

BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata: Police

We aretrying to find out whether she is involved in any drugracket, the officer said.The BJP said that it suspects the polices role in thedrugs recovery but if Goswami was wrong, the law should takeits course.We had earlier seen that the state police had namedseveral BJP activists in arms cases.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:13 IST
BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata: Police

BJP's youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami was arrested with cocaine from south Kolkata's upscaleNew Alipore area on Friday, police said.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as PrabirKumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed, theysaid.

Around 100 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in herhandbag, and other parts of the car, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the New Alipore policestation made the arrests when she was parking the car, anofficer said.

''She was involved in drug trafficking for quite sometime. Today, we got information that she along with hersupplier Prabir was reaching the spot to hand over the drugsto the purchasers,'' the officer said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surroundedGoswami's car and made the arrests, he said.

''An investigation into the matter is underway. We aretrying to find out whether she is involved in any drugracket,'' the officer said.

The BJP said that it suspects the police's role in thedrugs recovery but if Goswami was wrong, the law should takeits course.

''We had earlier seen that the state police had namedseveral BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have muchinformation about this incident that is why I will not be ableto say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anythingwrong, the law will take its course,'' BJP MP Locket Chatterjeesaid.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, ''I donot know whether this is planted. The model code of conduct isyet to come into effect and the police are still under thestate government. So, anything can be possible. We need to seewhether the packets were planted inside her vehicle and herbag. I am not sure.'' State minister and senior Trinamool Congress leaderChandrima Bhattacharya slammed the BJP and said it was a shamethat even women from the party were found involved in suchillegal acts.

''Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJPleaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. Everytime they cannot cry conspiracy. It's a shame that their(BJP's) women leaders are involved in such illegalactivities,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We can be very confident if the pink ball moves and it is seamer-friendly: Mark Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels England, boasting one of the games finest seamers in James Anderson, can fancy their chances in the upcoming daynight Test against India if the pink ball moves around.The four-match Test series is level at 1-1 he...

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021