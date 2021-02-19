BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata: Police

BJP's youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami was arrested with cocaine from south Kolkata's upscaleNew Alipore area on Friday, police said.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as PrabirKumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed, theysaid.

Around 100 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in herhandbag, and other parts of the car, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the New Alipore policestation made the arrests when she was parking the car, anofficer said.

''She was involved in drug trafficking for quite sometime. Today, we got information that she along with hersupplier Prabir was reaching the spot to hand over the drugsto the purchasers,'' the officer said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surroundedGoswami's car and made the arrests, he said.

''An investigation into the matter is underway. We aretrying to find out whether she is involved in any drugracket,'' the officer said.

The BJP said that it suspects the police's role in thedrugs recovery but if Goswami was wrong, the law should takeits course.

''We had earlier seen that the state police had namedseveral BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have muchinformation about this incident that is why I will not be ableto say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anythingwrong, the law will take its course,'' BJP MP Locket Chatterjeesaid.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, ''I donot know whether this is planted. The model code of conduct isyet to come into effect and the police are still under thestate government. So, anything can be possible. We need to seewhether the packets were planted inside her vehicle and herbag. I am not sure.'' State minister and senior Trinamool Congress leaderChandrima Bhattacharya slammed the BJP and said it was a shamethat even women from the party were found involved in suchillegal acts.

''Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJPleaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. Everytime they cannot cry conspiracy. It's a shame that their(BJP's) women leaders are involved in such illegalactivities,'' she said.

