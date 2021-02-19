Left Menu

Nagaland Assembly passes Rs 22,817-cr budget for FY22

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:41 IST
The Nagaland Assembly on Fridaypassed a Rs 22,817-crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal byvoice vote.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds charge ofthe finance portfolio, had presented the Rs 2679.46-croredeficit budget in the House on Thursday.

Following a day-long debate, it was passed afteropposition NPF legislators Amenba Yaden, Moatoshi Jamir andYitachu raised cut motions on the Fisheries and Health &Family Welfare Department, citing alleged malpractices.

Rio and Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, however,assured that the state government would take up the matterwith the concerned departments, following which the cutmotions were withdrawn.

The assembly also passed four other bills, includingthe Nagaland Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management(Amendment) Bill 2021, and three other appropriation bills.

Later, Speaker Longkumer adjourned the House sine die.

