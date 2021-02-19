Left Menu

Sudanese refugee kills French immigration official - BFM TV

A Sudanese refugee has stabbed and killed a French immigration official in the southern city of Pau after being told his asylum request had been rejected, BFM TV reported on Friday.

An official at the police prefecture said that a homicide had taken place at centre for asylum seekers but he had no more information about the victim, the perpetrator or the motive.

