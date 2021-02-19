Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet approves restructuring of five more depts to create 1,875 new posts

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the restructuring of five more departments in a bid to generate jobs across departments and enhance functional efficiency through optimum utilization of manpower.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:24 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved the restructuring of five more departments in a bid to generate jobs across departments and enhance functional efficiency through optimum utilization of manpower. The decision of the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, will lead to the creation of 1,875 new posts, with 3,720 existing ones, which had become defunct or irrelevant, to be surrendered, according to a statement of the Punjab government.

The five Departments to be restructured are Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Social Security and Women and Child Development, Planning, Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities and Civil Aviation, the statement read. As per the restructuring plan of the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department, the Cabinet has decided to revive/create and abolish posts of various categories in the offices of Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners besides newly created Sub-Divisions/Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils in the office of Commissioner Faridkot Division, Faridkot.

In the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department, 124 defunct posts will make way for 12 new ones, with the Cabinet also approving filling up of 101 posts (62 in Women and Child Development Wing, 39 in Social Security Wing) connected with professional services through outsourcing. In line with the restructuring plan approved for the Planning Department, 219 posts have been created (five from Punjab State Planning Board and 214 from Economic and Statistical Organization) against 637 defunct ones.

The Cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities Department with emphasis on strengthening the legal to enable it to better handle multiple legal cases apart from empowering the field offices. As per the restructuring process, 285 posts will be done away with to make way for 147 new ones. The Cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Department in order to "infuse greater efficiency and economy in the working of the department."

Notably, the Cabinet on October 14, 2020 approved a State Employment Plan 2020-22, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased time-bound manner in fulfillment of his promise of providing one lakh government jobs to youth in the remaining term of his government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

