China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

Europe, Canada and the United States must uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, saying Beijing's rising power was a defining issue.

"China and Russia are trying to re-write the rules of the road to benefit their own interests," Stoltenberg told the online Munich Security Conference.

"The rise of China is a defining issue for the transatlantic community, with potential consequences for our security, our prosperity and our way of life," Stoltenberg said from Brussels via video link.

