U.S. reversal on sanctions 'snap back' strengthens ability to engage with Security Council on Iran -spokesman

A U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday the U.S. reversal of its position on the so-called "snap back" of U.N. sanctions against Iran strengthens the United States' ability to engage with the United Nations Security Council on Iran.

The United States will continue to dissuade countries from selling arms to Iran, spokesman Ned Price added.

